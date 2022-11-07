Heartland Votes

Illinois reopens housing assistance program

By Logan Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - There is more help available for Illinois homeowners who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Nov. 1, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IDHA) reopened the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF).

The program uses funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help with mortgage payments, property taxes, association fees and more.

Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials Marketing Coordinator Mark Schneider said this round of applications is a bit different from the first round.

“They were originally offering $30,000 for Illinois homeowners that have been affected by COVID-19. They have now doubled that. So now it’s up to $60,000 for homeowners that have been impacted by the Pandemic,” said Schneider.

Previous applicants may apply once again to receive funding through the program.

Schneider said another change this time around is the chance for reimbursements for individuals who had to pay a funding gap before receiving money the first time.

“If you owed more than $30,000... they wanted you to make up that difference to the $30,000 before they paid you, so there was a bit of a gap pay there. What they’ve decided now is that anybody that had to make that gap payment can then have it reimbursed,” said Schneider.

For example, if there was a $32,000 debt that needed paid off and an individual paid $2,000 to receive the first $30,000 in funding, they could qualify to have that $2,000 reimbursed.

Schneider said the program is important because there are many homeowners who are still struggling financially.

“It’s a great opportunity for homeowners in the area that were affected by the pandemic. It could really mean the difference between saving a home, paying off your property tax, your homeowners association fees... anything that has to do with your home and your home costs,” said Schneider.

There certain criteria that must be met to qualify for ILHAF:

  • Be at least 30 days overdue on a mortgage loan, property tax, association fee, etc...
  • Household income is less than or equal to 150% Area Median Income
  • Own and occupy a home as a primary residence in Illinois
  • Experienced financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020

Proof of income, identification, occupancy and ownership are required.

The application deadline is Jan. 31, 2023.

Two Rivers will be hosting an open house at their computer lab on the 3rd street office on Friday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with officials from IDHA to help with the application process.

You can find out more information by clicking here.

