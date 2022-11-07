Heartland Votes

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours.

The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air.

Newly acquired software and 911 dispatchers helped to find the hunter after the first cellphone pings were off by about one mile. Rescuers hiked almost one mile to reach the man.

The fire protection district didn’t say why the hunter was in the tree stand, but it is common for hunters to inspect their stand before the beginning of the firearms deer season. The season starts on Saturday in Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Early Learning Center
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
FILE - The moon is shown during a full lunar eclipse, Sunday, May 15, 2022, near Moscow, Idaho,...
Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives Tuesday

Latest News

According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the south edge of Bardwell because a crash took out a...
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/7
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/7
East Prairie R-2 Schools are closed Monday, Nov. 7 because water will be shut off citywide.
East Prairie R-2 School District cancels classes Monday because of water outage
Students in the Woodland R-IV School District will have a three day weekend.
Woodland R-IV School District closed Monday because of water outage
Some streets to reopen in Mayfield Monday
Some streets to reopen in Mayfield Monday