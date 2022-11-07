Heartland Votes: General election guide

(KFVS) - The general election is Tuesday, November 8.

You can check the preliminary results on Tuesday here.

Here’s a look at some of the races with local implications we will be following.

Missouri Senate Race

In Missouri, voters will choose a new senator to represent the Show Me State in Washington, D.C.

A recent poll shows Republican Eric Schmitt with a significant lead over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.

Schmitt is due in Scott City for a rally at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

The winner of this race will replace Senator Roy Blunt, who opted not to seek reelection.

Missouri House Dist. 147

Also in Missouri, we’ll be covering House District 147 race, which includes three candidates: Republican John Voss, Democrat Andy Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek.

Illinois Governor’s Race

JB Pritzker is looking for a second term in Springfield, while Republican State Senator Darren Bailey is hoping for upset victory in a bid to steer Illinois in a different direction.

Also in Illinois, we’ll have results from state races such as the 12th U.S. Congressional District and House Districts in southern Illinois.

Constitutional Amendments

There are also constitutional amendments on the ballot in Missouri, Kentucky and Illinois.

Missouri voters will weigh in on Amendment 3, which, if passed, would legalize recreational marijuana in the Show Me State.

In Kentucky, Amendment 2 would make clear the state’s constitution does not protect abortion.

And Amendment 1 in Illinois would enshrine workers’ rights to collective bargaining into the Illinois Constitution.

Polls

In Missouri and Illinois, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You can find more information on election in Missouri here and in Illinois here.

In Kentucky, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more information on election day in the Commonwealth here.

