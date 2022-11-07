Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash back for 2022 with help from Knights of Columbus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash is a Toys for Tots event at bars in Cape Girardeau that’s been going on for years.

This year, the event almost didn’t happen because of a lack of volunteers.

“I really cannot let this go away,” one of the founders of the event, Ryan Eftink said.

The event started at his home 20 years ago, and now has blossomed into a large event that receives thousands of donations.

“Initially we had volunteers coming out of the woodwork,” Eftinks said. “This year we got down to four volunteers, and four volunteers to put on the event that we have is very overwhelming.”

Damon Dowdy is the Grand Knight of the 1111 Knights of Columbus in Cape Girardeau. He met Eftink at a golf tournament a few months back. He knew about all of the charity work Eftink had done.

“I was like, anything you ever need, the Knights of Columbus wanna repay you somehow,” Dowdy said. “And he just goes ‘Okay, I’ve got this thing, Happy Slapowitz and sure could use some help on that,’” Dowdy said.

Dowdy said the partnership between the Knights and the Toy Bash has been perfect.

“Any type of good charity, we’d like to get behind that,” Dowdy said. “The Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps, those are things that fall right in line with what we like to do.”

With the help from the Knights, this year Happy Slapowitz will be in 13 different venues.

“We brought back the food this year, we’re gonna have shuttles going downtown from the 1111 downtown to the bars, where we have over 20 bands playing at every bar,” Eftink said.

Taking part in the event is not difficult at all.

“In order to get into the event you must be wearing a 2022 Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash shirt or a $10 donation or bring a toy in,” Eftink said.

The Knights of Columbus plan to stay involved for years to come.

“We’ll keep doing this for as long as it goes,” Dowdy said.

The Toy Bash will take place on December 9.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.