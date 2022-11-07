Heartland Votes

First Alert: Breezy, slightly cooler ahead of warm up

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/7
By Marsha Heller
Nov. 7, 2022
(KFVS) - A few showers are moving through our southern counties this morning. The rest of the Heartland will remain dry.

A cool northeast breeze will keep temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon.

Winds could gust up to 20 mph.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, which is still above average for this time of year.

More clouds will move into the Heartland later in the afternoon.

Rain is not expected, but a few light showers could sneak into our southern counties.

A few light sprinkles are again possible Tuesday morning in our southern counties, but most areas will stay dry.

Skies will again have a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Afternoon highs look to be a bit warmer Tuesday, with near-record highs possible Wednesday.

A big temperature change begins Friday with a cold front.

Rain and storms are not expected, but coolest air of the season will cause temps to dive over the weekend.

It will feel more like winter with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

