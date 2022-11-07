East Prairie R-2 School District cancels classes Monday because of water outage

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - All East Prairie R-2 Schools will be closed Monday, November 7, giving students a three day weekend.

District leaders said the closure is because water will be shut off citywide for repairs.

All district buildings and offices will be closed.

This is the second time in less than a month classes have been canceled for East Prairie students.

Schools were closed on Tuesday, October 25 when water was shut off throughout the city.

The police department said this was for major water repairs.

