Heartland Votes

East Prairie R-2 School District cancels classes Monday because of water outage

East Prairie R-2 Schools are closed Monday, Nov. 7 because water will be shut off citywide.
East Prairie R-2 Schools are closed Monday, Nov. 7 because water will be shut off citywide.(Jeremy)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - All East Prairie R-2 Schools will be closed Monday, November 7, giving students a three day weekend.

District leaders said the closure is because water will be shut off citywide for repairs.

All district buildings and offices will be closed.

This is the second time in less than a month classes have been canceled for East Prairie students.

Schools were closed on Tuesday, October 25 when water was shut off throughout the city.

The police department said this was for major water repairs.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Early Learning Center
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound.
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes

Latest News

U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is closed.
Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.
Students in the Woodland R-IV School District will have a three day weekend.
Woodland R-IV School District closed Monday because of water outage
Some streets to reopen in Mayfield Monday
Some streets to reopen in Mayfield Monday
The USGS reports a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered north of Van Buren, Mo. on Saturday...
Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.