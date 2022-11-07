Heartland Votes

Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.

The USGS reports a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered north of Van Buren, Mo. on Saturday...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was felt through parts of the Heartland on Saturday, November 5.

According the to the USGS, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered 5.6 miles north of Van Buren.

The quake was first reported at a magnitude 3.1, then upgraded.

The quake happened at 1:44 p.m.

The USGS has received 72 reports of the quake being felt.

Most of the reports were in Van Buren and in the surrounding areas, but there were a few reports from residents 100 miles away from the epicenter.

To report feeling the earthquake or to learn more, click here for the USGS website.

