Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was felt through parts of the Heartland on Saturday, November 5.

According the to the USGS, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered 5.6 miles north of Van Buren.

The quake was first reported at a magnitude 3.1, then upgraded.

The quake happened at 1:44 p.m.

The USGS has received 72 reports of the quake being felt.

Most of the reports were in Van Buren and in the surrounding areas, but there were a few reports from residents 100 miles away from the epicenter.

