Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7.

With this in mind, motorists should look out for personnel removing traffic barricades and changing signage to facilitate the opening of streets around the court square.

Motorists should also be aware of changes in traffic flow the reopening of these streets will create in downtown Mayfield, Ky.

Traffic advisories for the 12 counties of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 1 are available by going to their Facebook page. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

