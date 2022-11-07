Heartland Votes

Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen

Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse has completed, according to a contractor for...
Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield.(Jones County Sheriff's Department, Powers Fire & Rescue)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7.

With this in mind, motorists should look out for personnel removing traffic barricades and changing signage to facilitate the opening of streets around the court square.

Motorists should also be aware of changes in traffic flow the reopening of these streets will create in downtown Mayfield, Ky.

Traffic advisories for the 12 counties of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway District 1 are available by going to their Facebook page. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Early Learning Center
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound.
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
People are looking to buy some items at the Stars and Stripes Museum/Library Craft Fair held at...
Fundraiser held for Stars and Stripes Museum in Cape Girardeau
People line up to get food at the Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau.
Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau
Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a...
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau