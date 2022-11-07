Heartland Votes

Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky.

U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is closed.
U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is closed.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 51 at the south edge of Bardwell, Kentucky is closed.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the closure is because a crash took out a utility pole and brought down power lines early Monday morning, November 7.

Utility crews are on the scene making repairs.

U.S. 51 is closed at the West Court Street intersection in Bardwell. 

This is in the curve at the south end of town.

The closure is expected to last until 8:30 a.m.

KYTC crews have set up a detour for trucks.

Passenger vehicles will be able to detour by taking side streets.

