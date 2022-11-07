County clerks prepare for midterm election

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With polls opening up in less than 24 hours for the midterm election, county clerks prepared for the influx of voters.

We caught up with workers in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, November 7 as they were setting up a polling place at St. Andrew’s Church.

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said she expects there to be a higher turnout of registered voters.

“Really, I think about 65 percent turnout for this midterm election, 60 to 65 percent,” she said on Monday. “Like I said, things have been picking up in the last two weeks with this no-excuse absentee voting period. We’ve seen very high turnout, so I’m thinking we’ll have a large turnout on election day tomorrow.”

Polls in Missouri open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.