Carbondale man sentenced to prison for kidnapping, home invasion

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was sentenced to prison in connection with a kidnapping and home invasion investigation earlier in 2022.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Justin D. Carr, 40, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release for aggravated kidnapping and 20 years in the IDOC followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release for home invasion.

Carr was sentenced on November 4 and will serve 85 percent of his sentence.

On January 2, Carbondale police responded to the 600 block of West Mill Street regarding a kidnapping.

Officers found the victim safe in Murphysboro and in need of serious medical treatment.

They say the investigation revealed Carr and another suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jalyn Rush, of Lexington, broke into the home and beat the victim. They then kidnapped the victim and took them to another location where the victim was beaten again.

The victim was eventually able to escape.

Rush is set to be sentenced on Dec. 13.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.