Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

After his release from the IDOC, Parrish will be required to register as a sex offender.

He previously pleaded guilty in Jackson County to indecent solicitation of a child, a class 1 felony.

