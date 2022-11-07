Heartland Votes

Carbondale man sentenced to 10 years for ‘indecent solicitation of a child’

A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”
A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “indecent solicitation of a child.”

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez’ office, Travis D. Parrish, 37, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

After his release from the IDOC, Parrish will be required to register as a sex offender.

He previously pleaded guilty in Jackson County to indecent solicitation of a child, a class 1 felony.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Early Learning Center
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
The USGS reports a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered north of Van Buren, Mo. on Saturday...
Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.
Courtesy: Central Crossing Fire Protection District
A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

Latest News

Illinois Amendment 1 was the focus of a campaign stop in southern Illinois on Monday morning,...
State leaders speak to union members in Marion, Ill. day before election
The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
Heartland Votes: General election guide
State leaders announced two new programs on Monday, November 7 aimed at boosting workforce...
Gov. Beshear launches program to boost workforce participation by helping inmates find jobs
The Knights of Columbus are partnering with Happy Slapowitz's Toy Bash to keep the event running.
Happy Slapowitz’s Toy Bash back for 2022 with help from Knights of Columbus