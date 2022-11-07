Heartland Votes

Carbondale man facing multiple charges after police pull over stolen vehicle

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after police pulled over a stolen vehicle on Sunday evening, November 6.

Domonique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale, is facing charges of motor vehicle theft, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and no valid driver’s license.

According to police, they stopped a stolen vehicle around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of East College Street.

They arrested Smith and learned he does not have a valid driver’s license.

During the investigation, police say they found a loaded gun inside the vehicle.

Smith was booked into the Jackson County jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121 or the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS.

