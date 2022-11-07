Annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day to be held in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be holding their Annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day on Saturday, November 12.

The event will be held at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The range will be open rain or shine.

The sheriff’s office is inviting hunters to sight their firearms at the range ahead of deer firearms season in Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the following are the deer firearm and muzzleloader dates for 2022:

First Firearm Deer Season: November 18, 19, 20

Second Firearm Deer Season: December 1, 2, 3, 4

Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season: December 9, 10, 11- Hunters may also use a muzzleloader permit with a muzzleloading rifle during Second Firearm Season December 1 - 4

The sheriff’s office says the range provides a safe and controlled environment for hunters.

Hunters can bring shotguns, muzzleloaders, rifles and pistols to sight-in.

The sheriff’s office will provide targets, but hunters may bring their own.

The address of the range is 18567 Philadelphia Road, Marion, Ill.

For more information on the sight-in day, contact Williamson County Sheriff’s deputy John Fleming at 618-889-2298, by email here or by phone Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 ext. 1320 or ext. 1321.

