Heartland Votes

SEMO Football Team shuts out Tennessee State to remain perfect in the OVC

The Redhawks defeat Tennessee State to remain unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Redhawks defeat Tennessee State to remain unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference.(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nashville, TN (KFVS) -The SEMO Football team shut out Tennessee State 42-0 Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Geno Hess led the way for the Redhawks offense with three rushing touchdowns.

With the win, SEMO remains unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 3-0 record and 7-2 mark overall.

Southeast returns to action Saturday November 12 at Eastern Illinois at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Check the scores and highlights here on Friday, November 4.
Heartland Football Friday 11/4

Latest News

Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 11/5/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 11/5/2022
Advance Volleyball Team wins State Title
Advance Volleyball Teams wins Class 1 State Championship
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 11/4/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 11/4/2022
One student could win free tuition to SIUC for the spring semester if 2,000 students attend the...
Free SIU tuition for 1 Saluki if 2K students attend men’s basketball home opener