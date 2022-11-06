SEMO Football Team shuts out Tennessee State to remain perfect in the OVC

Nashville, TN (KFVS) -The SEMO Football team shut out Tennessee State 42-0 Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Geno Hess led the way for the Redhawks offense with three rushing touchdowns.

With the win, SEMO remains unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference with a 3-0 record and 7-2 mark overall.

Southeast returns to action Saturday November 12 at Eastern Illinois at 2:00 p.m.

