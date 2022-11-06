Heartland Votes

RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.(KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park.

When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke.

Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.

Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Morris tells us a man was sleeping inside the RV when he woke up and found the power wasn’t on. He then went outside to find a fire on the underneath side of the camper.

The man and his dog were able to get out of the RV without injuries.

Morris said the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Early Learning Center
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound.
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes
Check the scores and highlights here on Friday, November 4.
Heartland Football Friday 11/4

Latest News

People are looking to buy some items at the Stars and Stripes Museum/Library Craft Fair held at...
Fundraiser held for Stars and Stripes Museum in Cape Girardeau
People line up to get food at the Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau.
Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau
Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a...
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau
A new poll shows Missouri voters want recreational marijuana in their state. At least 61...
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment