RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple firefighters responded to a fire in Cape Girardeau Sunday morning at the Landing Point RV Park.

When crews arrived at the scene they saw a camper on fire with lots of smoke.

Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.

Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Shawn Morris tells us a man was sleeping inside the RV when he woke up and found the power wasn’t on. He then went outside to find a fire on the underneath side of the camper.

The man and his dog were able to get out of the RV without injuries.

Morris said the fire is under investigation.

