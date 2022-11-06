Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds of hungry individuals brought their appetite to a food truck rally held in Cape Girardeau today.

A variety of food trucks from Southeast Missouri served folks at Arena Park where they had food choices of hot dogs, Mexican, seafood, BBQ and more.

Vendors we talked with said this was a great opportunity to come together to introduce good food to people in the area.

“We have people who have driven up here from Malden for instance,” Turk Dawgs Suzana Long said. “Taste Snow Crabs, they’re an hour or so away and this is our full-time job so this is what we do for a living. We want those people to come out and support us, we want to feed them good food. That’s why we’re here.”

There were different types of food there for everyone.

“The whole point of the food truck rally that we wanted to do is to have one truck of each type of food,” Long said. “So, we don’t have more than one BBQ truck, we don’t have more than one seafood truck, things like that.”

They already have another food truck rally scheduled. It will be held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau on November 19th.

