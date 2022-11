HOUSTON, Tx. (KFVS) - The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Saturday night to win the World Series, four games to two.

Astros Slugger Yordan Alvarez hit a 3-run homer in the 6th inning to give Houston a 3-1 lead and their pitching did the rest.

This marks the first World Series Championship as a manager for Houston’s Dusty Baker.

