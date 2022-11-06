Fundraiser held for Stars and Stripes Museum in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau on Saturday to do a little shopping and support a great cause.

This is all part of the Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library Craft Fair where roughly 60 vendors took part in the event.

This event features many items from jewelry, homemade items and more.

Stars and Stripes Museum Curator of Education Morgan Wilkinson said she is thankful for all the support.

“Community support is everything for the museum,” Wilkinson said. “We would be nowhere if we didn’t have the community support that we do. Whether It’s smaller fundraisers, bigger fundraisers, just general people wanting to come to the museum. So, just getting our name out there and people knowing what we do, why we’re there is super, super important.”

After the craft fair event is the Spirit of Democracy dinner where General Patton’s granddaughter, Helen Patton, stopped by the event as the keynote speaker.

“She’s on her way across the country delivering one of his foot lockers. There’s a famous picture of his dog in the foot locker after Patton died. She’s transporting it from like Virginia down to Texas,” Wilkinson said.

The Stars and Stripes Museum and Library is dedicated to preserving the nation’s military newspaper.

