First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A mild and pleasant pattern is setting up for the next several days, ahead of a major cooling trend by the end of the week. In the near-term, today will start off chilly with a little patchy fog, but end up as sunny and mild. A light southerly breeze will develop, with afternoon highs near 70°. Later tonight into Monday a few clouds and even an isolated shower will move up from the south into mainly the Bootheel and NW Tennessee, but most of the area will stay dry and quiet. A recent trend is to develop a northeast breeze for Monday, so we’ve lowered high temps a bit but highs will still be well above average for early November.

A bit of a roller-coaster next week as we warm up quickly mid-week (highs on Wednesday may approach 80°) but then get a chilly blast by the end of the week. Models continue to bring a mostly dry cold front through the region about Friday morning, followed by much cooler northwest flow over the weekend. A few showers look possible with the front, but it is not looking like a wet system. Our next significant rain may not occur until early the following week, about the 14th or 15th, as warm air returns from the southwest.

