First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We’re going to be on a temperature roller coaster this week…as we start mild,  warm up to near 80° mid-week,  and then plunge into the 40′s by next weekend.  In the near term, a weak warm front will approach from the south tonight and bring clouds and isolated rain showers to our southeastern counties e.g. the Bootheel and NW Tennessee.  The rest of the area will stay dry, though a cool northeast breeze will keep it slightly cooler on Monday.

A building upper ridge will bring a warming trend mid-week,  with near-record warmth possible Wednesday.  But a big change occurs behind a Friday cold front (limited moisture so not much rain) as the coolest air of the season blows in for Friday evening and next weekend.  Next weekend looks to be mostly clear, but with lows a bit below freezing and highs in the 40s and 50s.

