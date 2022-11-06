Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian in Castlewood State Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An Amtrak train hit and killed someone while passing through Castlewood State Park Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Metro West Fire Protection District and St. Louis County police responded to the fatal incident, which happened around 4 p.m. The St. Louis County Police Department said its responding officers found a man lying on the ground near Kiefer Creek Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Amtrak spokesperson said there were 123 passengers on the train that was traveling from Chicago to Kansas City. No one on the train was injured. The spokesperson said the person hit was trespassing on the tracks. Police, however, have not released any information on the circumstances.

Amtrak added in a statement that trespassing on railroad tracks is the leading cause of rail-related deaths.

“According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings. For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org.”

The Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner train runs through the southern end of the park and crosses Kiefer Creek Road there, an online map shows.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

