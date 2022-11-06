Heartland Votes

Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian in Castlewood State Park

Drone 4 screen capture over Castlewood State Park
Drone 4 screen capture over Castlewood State Park
By Matt Woods
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- An Amtrak train hit and killed someone while passing through Castlewood State Park Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The Metro West Fire Protection District and St. Louis County police responded to the fatal incident, which happened around 4 p.m. The St. Louis County Police Department said its responding officers found a man lying on the ground near Kiefer Creek Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Amtrak spokesperson said there were 123 passengers on the train that was traveling from Chicago to Kansas City. No one on the train was injured. The spokesperson said the person hit was trespassing on the tracks. Police, however, have not released any information on the circumstances.

Amtrak added in a statement that trespassing on railroad tracks is the leading cause of rail-related deaths.

“According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America. These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings. Amtrak continues to work closely with Operation Lifesaver (OLI) to #STOPTrackTragedies by emphasizing the obvious dangers of being on railroad property or disregarding warnings at rail crossings. For more railroad safety information, please visit StayOffTheTracks.org.”

Amtrak spokesperson

The Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner train runs through the southern end of the park and crosses Kiefer Creek Road there, an online map shows.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Early Learning Center
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound.
Lanes cleared in Caldwell and Trigg Counties after multiple crashes

Latest News

The USGS reports a magnitude 3.2 earthquake registered north of Van Buren, Mo. on Saturday...
Dozens report feeling earthquake north of Van Buren, Mo.
No one was hurt in this early morning fire in Cape Girardeau
Early morning camper fire in Cape Girardeau
Crews begin demolition on the historic Mayfield Courthouse.
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; some streets to reopen
Crews rushed to put out the blaze using hydrants located in the park and water on trucks.
RV in Cape Girardeau burns in fire
People line up to get food at the Food Truck Rally in Cape Girardeau.
Hundreds attend food truck rally in Cape Girardeau