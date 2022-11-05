Heartland Votes

Man accused of adding harmful chemicals to food at retail stores pleads guilty

Arizona authorities say David Lohr has been sentenced to probation for poisoning food at...
Arizona authorities say David Lohr has been sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores.(Arizona Attorney General's Office)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A man accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at multiple stores in the Phoenix area has pleaded guilty.

According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation as part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink.

Arizona’s Family reports Lohr will also pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons and Safeway stores as well undergo a mental health evaluation.

In May 2019, Lohr was indicted on 10 counts concerning tampering with food at Safeway, Walgreens and Target stores in Arizona. Authorities said the crimes happened in October 2018.

According to authorities, Lohr was also previously accused of pouring hydrogen peroxide and bleach near rotisserie chicken and other items at stores in the Los Angeles area.

Lohr was arrested in February 2019 in Northern California after allegedly pouring hydrogen peroxide on a bus.

According to authorities, no injuries were linked to any of the food tampering cases.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Check the scores and highlights here on Friday, November 4.
Heartland Football Friday 11/4
Wind advisories are in effect for most of the Heartland overnight. Winds could gust near 50 mph...
First Alert: widespread gusting winds between 40-50 mph overnight

Latest News

A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees were...
Twitter users can soon get blue check for $7.99 monthly fee
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot fans ticket sales
Police are investigating after five people were found shot to death in a Maryland home. (WUSA)
Authorities say 5 dead in Maryland murder-suicide