I-24 Eastbound blocked in Carldwell and Trigg Counties by multiple crashes

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, have blocked I-24 Saturday morning.

The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound.

Traffic is down to one lane there and will probably cause a traffic backup after another crash is cleared at the 56.5 mile marker in Caldwell County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says in a statement that the backup is expected to last for 3 hours.

Multiple vehicles are involved in thye crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker.

Traffic there is being detoured at the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange.

From there, drivers can follow the I-24 emergency detour signs to take KY 139 South to U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65 Interchange.

