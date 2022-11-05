Heartland Votes

I-24 Eastbound blocked in Carldwell and Trigg Counties by multiple crashes

The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound.
The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound.(WAVE 3 News)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Multiple crashes, including at least one now-extinguished truck fire, have blocked I-24 Saturday morning.

The truck fire was near the 58 mile marker on I-24 Eastbound.

Traffic is down to one lane there and will probably cause a traffic backup after another crash is cleared at the 56.5 mile marker in Caldwell County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says in a statement that the backup is expected to last for 3 hours.

Multiple vehicles are involved in thye crash in Caldwell County at the 56.5 mile marker.

Traffic there is being detoured at the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange.

From there, drivers can follow the I-24 emergency detour signs to take KY 139 South to U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65 Interchange.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
Wind advisories are in effect for most of the Heartland overnight. Winds could gust near 50 mph...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for widespread gusting winds between 40-50 mph overnight
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County

Latest News

Jenn Farmer at Southeast Missouri Pets stressed that adopting a pet is an important decision...
Cape Girardeau animal shelter needs help
You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as...
Local shelter needs help
A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago
Convicted killer resentenced
New polling has Missourians giving President Joe Biden low approval ratings.
Poll: Missourians give President Biden low approval ratings