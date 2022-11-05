Heartland Votes

First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Windy and cooler behind our overnight cold front....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Rain will be pushing out of the region to the east this morning behind our wet and windy overnight cold front.   Gusty southwest winds look to continue through about mid-day,  but clouds and wind should gradually decrease from west to east this afternoon and evening.  It will be quite a bit cooler today, but afternoon highs in the 60 to 65 range will actually be pretty close to average for early November.  Tonight will be clear and colder, with Sunday morning lows near 40°.

Dry and unusually mild weather returns quickly starting Sunday as an upper ridge develops over the southeastern U.S.   Highs for most of the upcoming week will be at or above 70° again, with lows in the 40s and 50s.   By Thursday night a stronger cold front and upper trough will be approaching from the west, with models bringing the front through the area late Thursday night.  Behind this front it will be dry but quite a bit cooler (finally)  for the end of next week.

