First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Skies will clear tonight and winds will finally decrease after sunset, leading to a chilly but much quieter overnight period. Daybreak lows look to be close to 40°, a bit cooler in valley locations and a bit less chilly in the Bootheel. With more moisture, some patchy fog may develop around daybreak as winds go calm. Otherwise, Sunday will be a very pleasant day with less wind and warmer temps: afternoon highs will be right around 70°.

An upper level ridge will quickly redevelop during the work week, centered over the Tennessee Valley. This will result in dry and (once again) unusually mild fall weather. Highs Monday to Thursday look to be in the 70s….maybe even approaching 80° by mid-week. Models do bring a cold front through from west to east late Thursday night or Friday. This looks to bring limited rain chances, but should cool it down quite a bit for the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.