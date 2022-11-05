First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Heartland Votes

More dry, mild weather on the way.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies will clear tonight and winds will finally decrease after sunset,  leading to a chilly but much quieter overnight period.   Daybreak lows look to be close to 40°, a bit cooler in valley locations and a bit less chilly in the Bootheel.  With more moisture,  some patchy fog may develop around daybreak as winds go calm.  Otherwise, Sunday will be a very pleasant day with less wind and warmer temps: afternoon highs will be right around 70°.

An upper level ridge will quickly redevelop during the work week,  centered over the Tennessee Valley.  This will result in dry and (once again) unusually mild fall weather.  Highs Monday to Thursday look to be in the 70s….maybe even approaching 80° by mid-week.  Models do bring a cold front through from west to east late Thursday night or Friday.  This looks to bring limited rain chances,  but should cool it down quite a bit for the end of the week.

First Alert Forecast at 6 a.m. on 11/5/22
It will be quite a bit cooler today, but afternoon highs in the 60 to 65 range will actually be...
First Alert: Rain pushing out of the Heartland, making way for cooler day
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 11/4/2022
