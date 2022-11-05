Heartland Votes

Advance Volleyball Teams wins Class 1 State Championship

By Todd Richards
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Advance girls Volleyball team won the Class 1 State Championship in dramatic fashion over Miller Saturday at the Show Me Center.

After trailing two sets to one, Advance rallied by winning the final two sets to take the match 3-2 and keep the state championship trophy in the Heartland.

Advance head coach Erin Hoffman’s Lady Hornets finished the season on an 11-game winning streak to go with the state championship.

