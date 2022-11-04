Heartland Votes

Strong winds and storms overnight


Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A front is moving towards the area and ahead of this front we are seeing strong gusty winds. Our winds will increase across the heartland after midnight as the front approaches. Winds will gust over 45MPH across most of the area with a few 55MPH wind gusts possible. We have issued a First Alert Action Day due to the widespread strong winds overnight. In addition to the strong winds, we could see a few severe storms across the Heartland after midnight, mainly west of the Mississippi River. Lows by morning will be in the lower 60s.

Scattered showers and storms will move out of the Heartland during the early morning hours Saturday. We will still see gusty winds early Saturday. By the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the middle 60s.

