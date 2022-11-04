Strong winds could lead to tree damage overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We issued a First Alert Action Day due to strong winds overnight, and those winds could leave your yards a mess by Saturday morning.

We caught up with one tree trimmer on Friday who said he usually sees an uptick in calls before and after bad weather.

Austin Martin with Outdoors Tree Service said it’s best to check for dead limbs and loose branches beforehand.

“After all the dust settles and the wind calms down, people are going to be calling us with limbs on their homes and limbs in their yard and just natural tree debris, basically everywhere, that people are wanting cleaned up or needing removed completely because it fell on their home,” Martin said.

He recommended hiring a professional to remove any trees or limbs to avoid injuring yourself.

