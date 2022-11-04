Heartland Votes

Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID

Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flight
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee citizens have just six months to make the move to a Tennessee REAL ID to maintain access to certain federal facilities and board commercial air flights.

The REAL ID is a new type of driver license that began being issued in 2019. You know you’ve got one if you see a yellow star in the top right of the card.

To grab your REAL ID, you’ll need to bring a proof of US citizenship or legal presence, a valid Social Security Number and two proofs of Tennessee residency. There’s a couple more steps if you’ve had your name legally changed. A complete list of supported documents can be found here. Just bring the documents, not photocopies, to a Driver Services Center or a participating County Clerk office.

The REAL ID will cost the standard $28, same as previous licenses. However, there will be an added fee if you get your new ID outside of your renewal period. You’ll need a REAL ID by May 3, 2023.

Those without a REAL ID who need to access the services where it is required can use a valid US passport instead.

Tennessee REAL ID listed on top.
