Heartland Votes

Paducah man accused of shooting from truck; taxi cab and nearby house hit by bullets

Christopher Trice, 19, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.(Paducah Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of shooting from a vehicle, which damaged a taxi cab and a nearby house.

Christopher Trice, 19, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 2 on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Paducah police, they were called at 4:11 a.m. on Sunday, October 30 to a convenience store on H.C. Mathis Drive. They learned a taxi cab was driving east on Park Avenue when it was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door, where a passenger was sitting.

Officers say they also found a bullet hole in a home less than a block away on H.C. Mathis Drive.

They later identified Trice as the shooter.

According to police, Trice was a passenger in a pickup truck pulling away from the convenience store parking lot onto H.C. Mathis Drive. They say he had been involved in an argument with another person on the parking lot and as they were leaving, Trice fired a gun out the window of the truck.

Trice was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

