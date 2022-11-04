Heartland Votes

Old Town Cape hosting holiday market at Show Me Center

At the Shop Small Holiday Market, you can purchase Downtown Holiday Ornaments and other Old...
At the Shop Small Holiday Market, you can purchase Downtown Holiday Ornaments and other Old Town Cape merchandise.(Old Town Cape/Facebook)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape, Inc. is partnering with SEMO Athletics to host a first time event. A holiday market at a SEMO Men’s basketball game.

The Shop Small Holiday Market will feature downtown businesses and Cape Riverfront Market vendors. The event takes place just before the basketball game between the Redhawks and the William Woods Owls. Doors on November 22.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and tip-off for the game will be at 6:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to shop local for holiday gifts before the game when doors open, as well as at half time.

Old Town Cape will be at the Show Me Center, hosting an information booth where you can learn more about the organization as well as purchase Downtown Holiday Ornaments and other Old Town Cape merchandise.

To purchase tickets for the Men’s Basketball link, as well as support Old Town Cape, you can click here.

