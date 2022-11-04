Heartland Votes

A new career and technical center coming to Carbondale’s Eurma C. Hayes Community Center

By Colin Baillie
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT
CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - There is a new opportunity for those in Carbondale to learn or better their technology skills. Southern Illinois University and the Eurma C. Hays Community Center teamed up to open a new Community Technology Center.

The Community Technology Center at the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center will provide those in the community access to broadband connect, seminars. The center will also loan out tablet computers, use of a printer, technical assistance to small business and entrepreneurs.

SIU Carbondale Chancellor Austin A. Lane said the Community Technology Center fits well with SIU Carbondale’s strategic plan, Imagine 2030, which involves creating more partnerships in the region. And one of those partners, the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center’s executive director says this gives the community on the north side of town another tool to learn and grow.

“A lot of older people they’re afraid of technology and they’re afraid of things. This puts it right in there neighborhood where they don’t have to worry about I don’t have no way to get there, but I can walk here. And I can walk here and get what I would like to have that’s the other part.” said Bob Wills, Executive Director of the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center

Representatives from the university and the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center signed a memorandum of understanding. The project funded by a $30,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Broadband READY program, in partnership with the Illinois Innovation Network. It is also supported by donations of furniture, carts and tables from educational institutions.

“Access to broadband is necessary in today’s connected world, and it can be a challenge in rural areas. We are glad to work with the Broadband READY program to provide access to this technology for people who might not otherwise have it. I am excited to see how the CTC will make an impact for high school students, older adults, business professionals and many other people.” said SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane

The November hours for the facility are Monday Through Friday. The Hours are:

Monday: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Tuesday: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Wednesday: 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Thursday: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

