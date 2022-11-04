Heartland Votes

Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws

This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally,...
This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned.
By Susan El Khoury
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned.

Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a way which we asked him to explain.

“There’s ways you do that to petition the court where somebody is legally incompetent,” he stated. “People who have mental health issues, you can take their weapons on that and that’s part of the bill that was passed. I think you can go in there and read that.”

The bill Parson referred to is the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but it doesn’t mention anything about mental health.

“Yea especially in the statutes if you go to the court and somebody is incompetent you can get a court order to take their weapon away from them, that’s been on the books for quite a while and that’s what we were talking about the other day,” Parson said.

Under state law, someone can be deemed legally incapacitated, then the courts can designate a guardian for them. There’s also a law that sets up what’s called civil involuntary detention where someone can be put in a treatment facility on a 96 hour hold.

News 4 asked Parson that if he wanted to see something where police have more authority in emergency situations, he said:

“If they’re committing some sort of act or some reason to do 96 hour holds, you can do that immediately,” Parson said. “This is happening every day here in St. Louis and we gotta figure out how you stop that whether its more police or more mental health avenues, more people to go to, more police officers on the streets, in the community, but it’s a multiple front how you gonna fix it, and I know everybody wants to make it a gun issue, I get that, but there’s a lot more to it than that.”

Some democratic lawmakers want to see immediate action on changing gun laws. They just sent a letter to the governor asking for a special legislative session to do that.

We’ll be following what happens.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
Daylin McCarty is facing a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being held at the...
Man in custody after shooting, overnight standoff in southern Ill.
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Kenny Loudermilk went missing on October 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around...
Paraglider goes missing after trip over the Missouri River

Latest News

A gas leak shut down a portion of U.S. 61 north of Marston on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Highway 61 reopened after gas leak New Madrid County
A new career and technical center coming to Carbondale’s Eurma C. Hayes Community Center.
New career, technical center coming to Carbondale’s Eurma C. Hayes Community Center
A Southeast Missouri State Anthropology professor and her students dig deep into real unsolved...
SEMO Cold Case Club
The New Madrid County emergency management director says a major gas leak has shut down a...
New Madrid County gas leak shuts down portion of Highway 61
The Cape County Public Health Department is launching a program to help parents recognize drug...
Hidden in Plain Sight virtual educational drug program