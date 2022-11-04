Man accused of stealing pickup from Bardwell City Fire Department

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing a pickup from the Bardwell City Fire Department.

Corey Garrow, 30, of Mayfield, is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto), third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, Bardwell City Mayor Phillip King saw a 1990 Chevy pickup that belonged to the fire department leave the fire station on Friday, November 4 with an unknown person driving it.

The mayor and a deputy followed the truck until on-duty law enforcement could get stop the vehicle.

They were able to catch up to the truck on Highway 62 in the Westfork Creek Bottoms area.

Deputies were able to detain the driver, later identified as Garrow.

According to the sheriff’s office, Garrow told them he was trying to get back home to Mayfield and was only borrowing the truck.

Deputies found a jump box that was stored at the fire station in the back of the truck. They say Garrow admitted to removing the jump box in case the truck wouldn’t start.

They say they also found a lock picking set on him.

Garrow was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.