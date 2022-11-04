Man accused of shooting Steele, Mo. in stomach arrested

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Steele man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another man.

According to Steele Police, Frank Sanders is accused of shooting a 33-year-old, also from Steele, in the stomach.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night, November 2 at a home on North Locust Street.

The victim was flown to a Memphis hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

During the course of the investigation, Sanders was arrested on assault first degree-serious physical injury and armed criminal action charges.

Sanders is being held without bond.

Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputies and Caruthersville Police assisted in the case.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.