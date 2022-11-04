Heartland Votes

Man accused of shooting Steele, Mo. in stomach arrested

A 50-year-old Steele man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another man.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 50-year-old Steele man was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another man.

According to Steele Police, Frank Sanders is accused of shooting a 33-year-old, also from Steele, in the stomach.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night, November 2 at a home on North Locust Street.

The victim was flown to a Memphis hospital.

There is no word on his condition.

During the course of the investigation, Sanders was arrested on assault first degree-serious physical injury and armed criminal action charges.

Sanders is being held without bond.

Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputies and Caruthersville Police assisted in the case.

