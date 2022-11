NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A gas leak has been detected in New Madrid County, causing a shut down.

The leak has shut down Highway 61, all the way to the 62 junction, near North Marston.

Detected around 4 p.m., the New Madrid County Emergency Management Director has said it will last between 5 to 7 hours.

We will update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.