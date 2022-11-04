Heartland Votes

Free SIU tuition for 1 Saluki if 2K students attend men’s basketball home opener

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One student could win free tuition for the spring semester if 2,000 students attend the men’s basketball home opener.

According to a release from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, they will choose the student at random. The winner will be announced at the last media timeout in the second half, and the selected student must be present to win.

The event, called Pack the Pound, is organized by the Dawg Pound, a registered student organization that supports Saluki athletics.

According to the release, Dawg Pound President Dylan Chambers said group members talked with men’s basketball coach Bryan Mullins on what they could do to get more people to attend the games.

“The Dawg Pound wanted to go big for the first game,” he said, “and we talked to Chancellor Austin Lane about ideas on how to Pack the Pound. A raffle for free tuition was the first idea to come to mind.”

Tipoff against the Trojans from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 7 at Banterra Center.

As usual, students get in for free with a student ID. Other fans can visit siusalukis.com for ticket information.

According to SIUC, if a student already has all their expenses covered by a scholarship, another drawing will take place.

