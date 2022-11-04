First Alert: Windy & warm ahead of rain, storms

(KFVS) - Gusty winds from the south will bring in warm and more humid air today.

Highs this afternoon will be close to 80° under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Overnight, a cold front moves into the Heartland with wind, rain and a threat of thunderstorms.

A few storms could produce heavy downpours and very strong wind gusts.

Because of this threat, a wind advisory is in effect for most of the region for overnight gusts of up to 50 mph.

By daybreak Saturday, rain will be mainly east of the Mississippi River and continue to clear out of the Heartland.

The rest of Saturday is looking dry, breezy and a bit cooler.

Afternoon highs will range from 65 to 70 degrees.

Cooler temps won’t stick around too long.

Unusually warm and dry conditions return next week.

Highs for most of next week look to be in the 70s.

