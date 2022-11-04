Heartland Votes

First Alert: Windy & warm ahead of rain, storms

Wind advisories are in effect for most of the Heartland overnight. Winds could gust near 50 mph...
Wind advisories are in effect for most of the Heartland overnight. Winds could gust near 50 mph as a cold font approaches.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Gusty winds from the south will bring in warm and more humid air today.

Highs this afternoon will be close to 80° under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Overnight, a cold front moves into the Heartland with wind, rain and a threat of thunderstorms.

A few storms could produce heavy downpours and very strong wind gusts.

Because of this threat, a wind advisory is in effect for most of the region for overnight gusts of up to 50 mph.

By daybreak Saturday, rain will be mainly east of the Mississippi River and continue to clear out of the Heartland.

The rest of Saturday is looking dry, breezy and a bit cooler.

Afternoon highs will range from 65 to 70 degrees.

Cooler temps won’t stick around too long.

Unusually warm and dry conditions return next week.

Highs for most of next week look to be in the 70s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
Daylin McCarty is facing a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being held at the...
Man in custody after shooting, overnight standoff in southern Ill.
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Kenny Loudermilk went missing on October 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around...
Paraglider goes missing after trip over the Missouri River

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Morning Outlook
Beautiful fall colors on a mostly sunny fall day in Humboldt, Tenn.
First Alert: Wind advisory issued
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very windy tomorrow night
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Near record highs today