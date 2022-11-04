Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Windy and warm ahead of a Friday night cold front....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It is going to be a warm and windy Friday ahead of a Friday night cold front.   Gusty south winds will develop today,  and help to blow in warm and more humid air.  Highs this afternoon will be close to 80°, with dew point temps near 60 by tonight.  Skies today look to be partly to mostly sunny.  Overnight a Pacific cold front will move in from the west with clouds, wind, rain and a threat of thunderstorms.  Although instability looks limited, there will be significant shear so a few storms or even heavy showers could produce very strong wind gusts.  A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area for overnight for gusts of up to 45mph.  Locally heavy downpours are possible as well.

Rain will linger past daybreak mainly east of the Mississippi River Saturday morning, but we’ll gradually dry out and then clear out from west to east.  It will be breezy and a bit cooler on Saturday with highs of about 65 to 70.  But the cooler temps won’t stick around long as an upper ridge begins to develop early next week,  bringing a quick return to unusually warm and dry November weather.  Highs through most of next week look to be in the 70s again.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
Daylin McCarty is facing a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being held at the...
Man in custody after shooting, overnight standoff in southern Ill.
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Kenny Loudermilk went missing on October 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around...
Paraglider goes missing after trip over the Missouri River

Latest News

First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/3/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 11/3/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 11/3/2022
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 11/3/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 11/3/2022
First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 11/3/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very windy tomorrow night