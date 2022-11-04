First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

It is going to be a warm and windy Friday ahead of a Friday night cold front. Gusty south winds will develop today, and help to blow in warm and more humid air. Highs this afternoon will be close to 80°, with dew point temps near 60 by tonight. Skies today look to be partly to mostly sunny. Overnight a Pacific cold front will move in from the west with clouds, wind, rain and a threat of thunderstorms. Although instability looks limited, there will be significant shear so a few storms or even heavy showers could produce very strong wind gusts. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the area for overnight for gusts of up to 45mph. Locally heavy downpours are possible as well.

Rain will linger past daybreak mainly east of the Mississippi River Saturday morning, but we’ll gradually dry out and then clear out from west to east. It will be breezy and a bit cooler on Saturday with highs of about 65 to 70. But the cooler temps won’t stick around long as an upper ridge begins to develop early next week, bringing a quick return to unusually warm and dry November weather. Highs through most of next week look to be in the 70s again.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.