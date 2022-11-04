Crews working to clear chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers may want to avoid a portion of U.S. 62 in Marshall County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City exit 27 interchange just before 8 a.m. on Friday, November 4.

KYTC said crews with the Calvert City Fire Department is attempting to wash the waste material off the roadway.

In addition to this, KYTC Marshall County Maintenance crews will be applying salt to the road.

KYTC said salt will help with traction and cut through the slick, smelly coating on the pavement.

The clean-up process is expected to take until around 10 a.m.

Drivers wanting to avoid the smell and getting the chicken waste on their vehicle can avoid the area by taking a self-detour.

The alternate route drivers can take is I-24 between exit 31 and exit 27.

