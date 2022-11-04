Cape Girardeau residents asked to take transportation survey

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The public is asked to take a survey on transportation needs in Cape Girardeau County.

The survey is from the newly-formed Transportation Coalition, led by the United Way of Southeast Missouri.

They’re asking all Cape Girardeau citizens, whether they use public transportation or not, to complete it.

You can find the survey online here or paper surveys will be available at the offices of UWSEMO, CTA, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, City of Cape Water Office, The Salvation Army, Shawnee Park Center, East Missouri Action Agency and more locations to be added.

Completed surveys can be mailed or dropped off at United Way, 1417D N. Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

According to a release from the United Way, they hope to learn more about how the community uses transportation, what causes transportation challenges and how the group can make improvements.

“Among employers, employees, and the many people served by the United Way network, transportation was identified as a barrier to all three of United Way’s focus areas - education, income stability, and health,” UWSEMO Executive Director Elizabeth Shelton said in the release.

They said the coalition is focusing first on Cape Girardeau, where there is greater demand. After that, United Way will reach out to other community leaders.

A community meeting held on October 20 at the Shawnee Park Center was one of several planned information-gathering sessions.

The group also surveyed community members at Project Hope in October.

Anyone wanting to join the coalition who has transportation experience or serves those who struggle with transportation, can call United Way at 573-334-9634.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.