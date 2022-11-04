Cairo man indicted on first degree murder charges in connection with Carbondale shooting

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted a 20-year-old Cairo man on first degree murder charges.

In a released statement, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez said the grand jury indicted Daurice T. Morse on two counts first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Gary on Sunday, October 23.

Carbondale Police said officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out and they heard several gunshots.

Officers rushed to the area and found 19-year-old Gary with gunshot wounds.

The Marion man didn’t survive.

He was taken to a Carbondale hospital where he passed away.

Police identified Morse as a suspect in Gary’s shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued for Morse, charging him with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. The warrant has a $2 million bond.

Morse is not currently in police custody.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Morse’s whereabouts is urged to contact he City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

