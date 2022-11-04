Heartland Votes

Cairo man indicted on first degree murder charges in connection with Carbondale shooting

Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first degree...
Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County Grand Jury has indicted a 20-year-old Cairo man on first degree murder charges.

In a released statement, Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez said the grand jury indicted Daurice T. Morse on two counts first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Jacob Gary on Sunday, October 23.

Carbondale Police said officers were conducting foot patrols on the 200 block of West College Street monitoring crowds when a disturbance broke out and they heard several gunshots.

Officers rushed to the area and found 19-year-old Gary with gunshot wounds.

The Marion man didn’t survive.

He was taken to a Carbondale hospital where he passed away.

Police identified Morse as a suspect in Gary’s shooting.

An arrest warrant was issued for Morse, charging him with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. The warrant has a $2 million bond.

Morse is not currently in police custody.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Morse’s whereabouts is urged to contact he City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
Daylin McCarty is facing a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm and is being held at the...
Man in custody after shooting, overnight standoff in southern Ill.
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices
Kenny Loudermilk went missing on October 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around...
Paraglider goes missing after trip over the Missouri River

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Erica Williams and Dennis Gade, from Rural Health in southern Illinois, discuss how the opioid...
“Calling it a crisis is a little bit underwhelming:” Health professionals discuss impact of opioids in the Heartland
KYTC said crews are working to clean-up chicken waste spilled along U.S. 62, just east of the...
Crews working to clear chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky.
Heartland health professionals discuss opioid crisis
Heartland health professionals discuss opioid crisis