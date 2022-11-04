Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal to come to Carbondale again

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - With Thanksgiving in just a few weeks, people are getting ready by getting food in advance or simply making plans with family. Those in Carbondale will also have the opportunity to enjoy a community meal together from the annual Thanksgiving Day Meal.

On November 24, hundreds of residents are expected to partake in the annual Thanksgiving Day Meal, held at the Newman Catholic Student Center.

A hot meal of turkey and traditional holiday side dishes and desserts will be served from noon until 2 p.m. The Newman Center is located at 715 S Washington Street, between the SIU Rec Center and the train tracks.

This event is free and all are invited to enjoy food and fellowship, without the need to reserve. Meals can to be delivered to those who are unable to attend. Delivery requests will be taken until November 21 at 4 p.m. To volunteer, make a donation, or have a meal delivered, you can call at 618-529-3311.

