All Paducah Public Schools, head start preschool closed Mon. due to flu

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - All Paducah Public Schools, including the head start preschool, will be closed on Monday, November 7 due to a high rate of influenza cases among students and staff.

According to the Paducah Public Schools website, athletic events and extracurricular activities will also be canceled on Monday.

However, they said staff will report to their buildings on Monday for professional development.

Leaders say there will not be school on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Election Day.

Classes will resume on Wednesday.

