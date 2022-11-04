Heartland Votes

6 months left to get REAL ID

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - If you haven’t already, you have six months to get a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card.

Starting on May 3, 2023, residents of every U.S. state and territory will be required to present a REAL ID, or another form of ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration, to board federally regulated domestic flights.

It will also be required to access federal facilities and to enter nuclear power plants.

You do not need a REAL ID if:

  • You have a valid U.S. passport or passport card
  • You do not use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation
  • You do not visit military bases
  • You do not visit secure federal facilities
Do you need a REAL ID?
Do you need a REAL ID?(State of Missouri)

See what you need to get a REAL ID in Missouri here.

You can find more information on the REAL ID in Illinois here.

See what you need and check a list of new driver licensing regional offices in Kentucky here.

