6 months left to get REAL ID

If you haven't already, you have six months to get a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card.

Starting on May 3, 2023, residents of every U.S. state and territory will be required to present a REAL ID, or another form of ID accepted by the Transportation Security Administration, to board federally regulated domestic flights.

It will also be required to access federal facilities and to enter nuclear power plants.

You do not need a REAL ID if:

You have a valid U.S. passport or passport card

You do not use airplanes as a mode of domestic transportation

You do not visit military bases

You do not visit secure federal facilities

Do you need a REAL ID? (State of Missouri)

See what you need to get a REAL ID in Missouri here.

You can find more information on the REAL ID in Illinois here.

See what you need and check a list of new driver licensing regional offices in Kentucky here.

