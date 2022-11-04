Heartland Votes

3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center.

William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking.

Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief.

Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of criminal mischief.

According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, three county inmates currently incarcerated on drug and theft charges are facing new charges on Friday, November 4.

They say the three men were transported from an out-of-county jail to the newly open Graves County Judicial Center for a court appearance when they allegedly damaged the prisoner holding area.

Deputies say that while handcuffed, the inmates used their handcuffs to scratch obscenities into the walls of the holding area.

Mathis is also accused of taking a door hinge pin that was in part used to keep the holding area secure from the rest of the facility and from escaping.

According to the sheriff’s office, a review of video surveillance resulted in the charges.

The estimated cost for repairs is being reviewed.

