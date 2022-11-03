Heartland Votes

Woman accused of stealing nearly $200K worth of Coach products from employer for resell

Krystin Whitmire charged in Coach/Tapestry theft
Krystin Whitmire charged in Coach/Tapestry theft(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of stealing nearly $200,000 worth of Coach products from her employer to resell them on social media, according to an affidavit.

Krystin Whitmire was hired by a company called Arise to work in virtual customer service via inbound calls for Coach/Tapestry.

While employed, investigators believe Whitmire was able to fraudulently access the Coach system, purchase various products and ship them to a hotel she has been living in for the last three years.

The affidavit says Whitmire began ordering the products on Oct. 21, 2021. Coach disabled her access to the system in January 2022. An Arise asset protection employee believes Whitmire may have recruited others to gain the same job to access the products after her access was disabled.

After Whitemore received the items, she would advertise them on her Facebook page, investigators say.

On Tuesday, Whitmire was taken into custody where she allegedly denied the claims but admitted to ordering the items from the website.

Officers reportedly found multiple Coach/Tapestry items that were ordered from the site in Whitmire’s hotel room that matched the items on her Facebook page.

The total loss to Coach/Tapestry is $196,098.

Whitmire is charged with theft of property with a bond set at $25,000.

