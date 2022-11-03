Heartland Votes

VIDEO: Delta flight forced to make emergency landing after smoke fills cabin

A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke filled the cabin. (Source: Mason Weiner/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing earlier this week due to engine issues.

Delta Flight 2846 was on its way to Los Angeles from Atlanta when an engine reportedly went out, and smoke started to fill the cabin.

Passenger Mason Weiner shared a video on social media of what he called a “scary moment.”

According to Weiner, the smoke in the plane’s cabin was from burnt oil after it lost one of its engines.

The Delta passenger wrote that the crew was “amazing” in handling the situation, and “everything went smooth” with an emergency landing in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Saline River Farms, LLC announced details on a new USDA beef and pork processing facility north...
New meat processing plant to create hundreds of jobs in southern Illinois
A man and a 12-year-old child were injured in two shootings, reported 30 minutes apart, in...
Sikeston DPS respond to overnight shootings that leave 2 injured, including child
A school bus driver is being called a hero for his quick actions after he reported a man at a...
Mo. school bus driver called ‘hero’ after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot at bus
Authorities in Cape Girardeau County want your help identifying the man in these surveillance...
Cape Girardeau Co. deputies investigating credit card theft

Latest News

The Christmas season brings big business to the city of Branson. Many shops and attractions are...
Ozark Mountain Christmas traditions kick off Branson, Mo.; businesses hopeful for the busy holiday season
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Prosecution rests, Oath Keepers 1/6 case turns to defense
Another Western Kentucky school district is calling-off classes because of the Flu. McCracken...
Flu cases close McCracken county schools on Friday and Monday
No school for Crittenden County schools tomorrow because of the Flu. Students will go back to...
Crittenden County schools out Friday because of the Flu
27-year-old Elijah Riley from East Prairie will be facing 11 years in prison for a distributing...
Man sentenced on child pornography charges