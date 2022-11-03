Heartland Votes

Very windy tomorrow night

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 11/3/2022
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. The warm weather will continue tomorrow but as a cold front moves towards the area, winds will increase into tomorrow night. For this evening we will see clouds increasing along with southerly winds. This will allow temperatures remain well above average. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday will be partly cloudy, windy, and very warm. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with winds gusting up to 30MPH. Winds will become even stronger Friday night into Saturday morning as a front moves into the area. Because of this a wind advisory has been issued for much of the area. Winds will gust as high as 50MPH in a few areas. In addition to the strong winds, a line of storms will move through the area during the predawn hours Saturday. A few storms could produce gusty winds but the severe weather threat looks low at this time.

